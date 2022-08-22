HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — With the whir of power saws and drills echoing in the now empty halls, renovations are well on their way at the old Highland Springs High School.

The facility — dubbed the “Oak Avenue Complex” — is being repurposed into three parts:

Henrico County’s first full-service community school hub , which will help connect students and families with community services

, which will help connect students and families with community services A middle school expansion of the Achievable Dream program – An Achievable Dream Certified Academy Secondary

A temporary facility for students at the ACE Center at Highland Springs while the current center is renovated

“Schools are everywhere. Why not use them?” said Mike Taylor, chief executive officer of the Henrico Education Foundation. “This strategy makes use of public buildings beyond the typical school day, as places for not just students, but families to thrive.”