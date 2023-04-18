HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crews with Henrico County are currently working to repair a broken water valve in the Tuckahoe area.

The Department of Public Utilities (DPU) has confirmed there is a broken valve at Chancer Drive near Lauderdale Drive. As a result, some residents may notice lower water pressure and DPU will be providing bottled water outside.

According to authorities, repairs are underway and are expected to be completed by midnight tonight.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Henrico authorities say that impacts on traffic are minimal. The right northeast lane of Lauderdale Drive is temporarily closed. Traffic has been shifted to the left northeast lane instead.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.