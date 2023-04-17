HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police Division’s 2022 crime statistics show increases from the year before in almost every category.

In 2022, Henrico experienced a 15% increase in Part I Offenses — which include murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson — from the year before. The leading contributors to this increase were burglaries — which were up by 40% — homicides — which were up 20% and auto thefts — which were up 20%.

(Courtesy of the Henrico County Police Division)

According to crime statistics, Part I Violent Offenses decreased by 1% between 2021 and 2022. However, there was an increase in homicides and aggravated assaults. There were 30 homicides in the county throughout 2022 — five more than the year before and a 76% increase over the five-year average.

(Courtesy of the Henrico County Police Division)

Total firearm offenses — including assault by gun, vandalism by firearm, discharging firearm and shooting into an occupied dwelling — decreased by 7% from 2021 to 2022. However, there was still a 29% increase from the five-year average. There was a total of 356 firearm offenses in 2022.

(Courtesy of the Henrico County Police Division)

Non-violent crime — including burglaries, larcenies, auto thefts and arson — increased by 16% from 2021 to 2022 in Henrico County. In 2022, 243 guns were stolen from vehicles — 65% of these incidents involved vehicles that were unlocked.