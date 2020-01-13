Reports of ‘active shooter’ put Moody Middle School on lockdown

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There are no reported injuries as Henrico Police investigate reports of an ‘active shooter’ near Moody Middle School.

The department posted to social media shortly after 12 p.m. asking the public to avoid the area near the 7800 block of Woodman Road.

A source inside Moody M.S. told 8News the school has been placed on lockdown, though a spokesperson for Henrico County Public Schools said in a statement that ‘all students are safe, and there is no indication any students are hurt.’

Police also said there are no reported injuries. Officers are working to clear the school ‘to ensure everyone’s safety.’

“Woodman Road between Lourdes Road and Norman Avenue is closed to through traffic while first responders continue to clear the scene,” police added.

Below is a statement from HCPS Andy Jenks:

This is Andy Jenks writing and calling the Moody Middle School community on behalf of your principal, Denise Doss. All students are safe, and there is no indication any students are hurt. What has happened, is that Henrico Police received a “911 text message” about an active shooter. However, at this time, there is no evidence of an actual active shooter, and no evidence that our students are in harm’s way. The source of this 911 text message is still being investigated. There is a heavy police presence at the school, and officers are searching the school door to door. The students are in their classrooms while police complete their search. Stay close to your phone and email for more updates as we get them. Andy Jenks Chief of Communications and Community Engagement Henrico County Public Schools

#HPDAutoTweet: Henrico Police responding to a report of active shooter near the area of 7800 Block WOODMAN RD. Avoid area. Call 911 (text if you can’t) in case of emergency. Updates forthcoming. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) January 13, 2020