Two adults are dead after a house fire in Henrico Thursday, Dec. 15 (Allie Barefoot/8News)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After a house fire in Henrico County killed two people, police have charged a man who they say lived in the home with second-degree murder.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, fire crews were called to a house on the 1800 block of Elkridge Lane at around 2:21 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 for a report of a fire.

Three people were inside the home at the time of the fire. 61-year-old Gail Katrina Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene and 89-year-old Florence C. Thomson was pronounced dead at a hospital. The third person was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

That afternoon, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina notified Henrico Police that 35-year-old Elton Thompson, another resident of the home, was in their custody after having been charged with breaking and entering a commercial business.

Henrico detectives went to North Carolina to interview Thompson about the fire and charged him with second-degree murder and grand larceny of a vehicle in connection to the incident. He remains in custody in Wilson County.