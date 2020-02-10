Residents at Henrico apartment complex claim they haven’t had gas for days

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico residents claim they have been without heat all weekend after their heat was turned off following gas leak.

Eddie Hord, a resident at Henrico Arms Apartments, told 8News his apartment complex has been without heat since Friday and it won’t be back on until Monday. Hord lives inside one of 24 unites inside three buildings at the apartment complex that all share the same gas line.

Several residents said employees with Richmond Gas Works knocked on their doors Friday to inform them there was a gas leak underground. However, they said they haven’t heard from the apartment management.

Without heat, residents said they’ve had to use more blankets when they sleep and can’t even use their stoves to cook.

”You get into the cold and you don’t want to get up. But, you have to get up. I’m all right. Like I said, you just got to change your routine when something happens like this,” Hord said.

8News has reached out to the apartment management and Richmond Gas Works for a statement.

Stay with 8News for updates.

