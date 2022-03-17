HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are advising residents in one Henrico neighborhood to evacuate or shelter in place Thursday afternoon.

Police said a multi-agency investigation is taking place on 7200 West Durwood Crescent near Patterson Avenue. Henrico Police, Henrico Fire and explosive ordinance officials are at the scene.

A Henrico spokesperson said that officers were in the area Wednesday and found “something odd” when they went back to the area today. Officials have not yet released any additional details on the situation.

According to police, several roads were closed around the area, including:

Ridge Top Road at Patterson Avenue

Horsepen Road at Patterson Avenue

Durwood Crescent at Horsepen Road

Ridge Top Road at Devon Road

Henrico Police is advising drivers to seek alternate routes to avoid the area.

