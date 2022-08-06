HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Neighbors in the Highland Springs community of Henrico County were left shaken up after police found a 22-year-old woman shot dead in a car early Friday morning.

At 1:45 a.m. on August 5, police responded to the 200 block of Carlstone Court for a report of a person shot. At the scene, police found the body of a woman who had been shot in the passenger seat of a car. According to police, responders tried to help the woman, who was later identified as Zhykierra Zhane Guy, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sign at Carlstone Court, where Guy was found shot dead. Photo credit: Forrest Shelor / 8News

Police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide and that there are still many questions left unanswered as to what exactly happened.

8News visited the Henrico neighborhood to speak with neighbors and learn more about what they heard around the time Guy was shot.

Charles Gwathmuy moved to the neighborhood when it was first built. He said violent crimes like this don’t usually happen in Highland Springs, and that the last incident he remembers that is comparable to this one had occurred more than 35 years ago. Gwathmuy learned about Guy’s tragic death when a neighbor called and said she heard about it on the news.

At around 8 a.m. on Friday, Gwathmuy stopped by the home near where Guy’s body was found to check out the scene. He said the site was surprisingly quiet, and has remained that way throughout the day since.

“This is very unusual.” Gwathmuy told 8News.

When police responded to the scene earlier that morning, several neighbors said they did not even hear about the deadly incident. Five residents told 8News they didn’t hear gunshots or police sirens.

Carlstone Court on Friday morning. Photo credit: Forrest Shelor / 8News

“I didn’t really believe it,” Gwathmuy said.

Henrico Police confirmed they are working with the state Medical Examiner’s Office to investigate the incident as a homicide. Police also said they have already talked with neighbors and gathered available surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 804-501-5794, or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Tips can also be submitted online at P3Tips.com.