Residents left without answers as they wait weeks for packages

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Many holiday shoppers have been left wondering why their packages still haven’t arrived at their doorstep this year. Historically high volumes of packages being shipped has left many people without their gifts even if they ordered them in time for Christmas.

Right now people are without answers and the U.S. Postal Service was unable to bring 8News any clarity on the issue today. The one thing that remains clear is many households are without their gifts and other packages. Local viewers responded in groves to a Facebook post made by reporter Tyler Thrasher today saying they were experiencing these same issues.

Some households are missing medication, others are days late receiving a Christmas gift and some are even waiting on multiple packages.

Donna Ford says she had an item shipped on Dec. 2, two weeks before the deadline to receive packages by Christmas.

The last time she received any word on the package’s location was Dec. 22. It is supposedly in transit at the USPS Richmond Distribution Center in Sandston. More recent updates show that no progress has been made.

“And of course we’ve been checking it I don’t know how many times a day and it’s just been sitting there,” Ford said. “And today, the last action on it was 12/24 but it just says arriving late. It’s still sitting there. So it’s been here for 8 days.”

The Sandston facility was unable to provide any answers for Ford and USPS Public Relations did not answer any calls made by 8News.

USPS provided a short email statement about the delays after declining an interview saying “This negative impact is compounded by the temporary employee shortage due to the COVID-19 surge, as well as ongoing capacity challenges with airlifts and trucking for moving this historic volume of mail.”

On top of not receiving packages, many people are concerned that even when they inquire about their item’s whereabouts they can’t reach anyone that can help them.

8News will continue to investigate mail delays and provide updates on postal service staffing, timelines for deliveries and how to track your package.

