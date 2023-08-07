HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are currently on scene of an “active incident” on 9500 block of Downing Street near Pemberton Road, near the Pinedale Farms area.

Police told 8News they responded to the scene at 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7 for a domestic incident. The incident also involves “a barricaded individual.”

As of 5:35 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, police are still on scene and are asking all residents to shelter in place and avoid the area.

All traffic via Downing Street has also been closed.

