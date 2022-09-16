HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A resident is speaking out after an array of gunshots rang out in front of her house Thursday afternoon, leaving one man critically injured and her property damaged.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, first responders received reports of multiple gunshots in the 110 block of S. Ivy Avenue. A resident told 8News that she heard between 40 and 50 gunshots and that “it sounded like a war.”

According to police, when officers arrived they found a man outside a residence with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Nearby residents were understandably shaken by the incident. One resident, Shierly Chambers spoke with 8News about her experience.

“It was so loud my sister over the phone said what is that? Those are gunshots. Don’t go outside,” Chambers said. “I said I’m not going outside. I’m getting under the bed.”

Chambers said she hid under the bed while shots were being fired close to her house. When she went outside sometime afterward she saw Henrico Police officers had arrived and her car had received a bullet hole.

“I’d just gotten out of my car thirty minutes before it happened,” Chambers said. “Something I scrambled to work for the last three years.”

Residents of Highland Park were not the only ones to have gun violence in their neighborhood this evening. In the 1000 block of Mosby Street at 6:30 p.m., Richmond Police Department reported a man who had driven himself to a police officer for help after receiving a non-life-threatening injury.

Chambers said she’s exhausted by the continuous gun violence in the Metro Richmond area.

“I raise my family here so I wanna see it stop. It’s innocent people that’s getting hurt,” Chambers said. “I gotta buy a new car … It’s crazy.”