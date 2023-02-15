HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A retired Henrico County employee has donated a home and $100,000 to the county, which he wants to go to affordable housing.

Charles Foldesi began working for the county in 1975 as a computer technician, and worked there for 45 years, eventually becoming a supervisor. He retired in 2020.

Now, he’s donated a home, two parcels of land, and $100,000 to the county he worked for for over four decades, intending them to be used for affordable housing and to support nearby residents.

“This was a public servant who served this county incredibly well for decades,” said County Manager John Vithoulkas.

When county supervisors met with Foldesi during their work session earlier on Tuesday, Feb. 14, they expected to discuss his donation. But during the meeting, Foldesi surprised them by pulling a personal check from his shirt pocket — $100,000 to connect county residents, reliant on aging wells, to public water.

“He wants to make sure that, whatever we do with it, the people who live on that property find it affordable,” said Varina Supervisor Rev. Tyrone Nelson. “He will tell you he was just a regular working man, not a millionaire philanthropist.”