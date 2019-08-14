Revitalizing Regency: Mall to become urban town center

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Regency Square mall will be transformed into an urban town center with up to 1,250 residential units.

Henrico County’s Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the request to rezone 35.53 acres to an urban mixed-use.

In addition to the residential units, the development will feature 125 hotel rooms, 400,000 square feet of retail and entertainment space and 200,000 square feet of office space.

According to the report by the Henrico County Planning Staff, the development will not have an impact on schools. The report says other developments that are similar to this one have generated “substantially lower” student numbers than traditional multi-family developments.

The old Macy’s at Regency Square was already in the works to be transformed into an aquatics center. The facility will be a hub for NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, which is expected to open in early 2020. Regency has also signed on Surge Trampoline Park.

The future of the mall came into question after several stores left the mall in the past few years. Owners say they’re competing with online retailers and other malls, such as Stony Point Fashion Park and Short Pump.

8News spoke with Steven Bonniville, the mall’s general manager earlier this year, who said nowadays it’s about bringing in attractions people may not be used to seeing.

“Regency still has a great place in the market and we’re looking to continue to be a player amongst all the others,” Bonniville said. “A year to five years, you will not recognize Regency, plain and simple.”

Reporter Laura Perrot will have a full report tonight on 8News at 5 and 6.

