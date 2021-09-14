Rezoning moves forward for $2.3 billion GreenCity project, next step public hearing

Preview of what Henrico County’s “GreenCity” will look like.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Initial processes behind the much-anticipated GreenCity are picking up steam as the Henrico County Planning Commission has completed its review of the rezoning application and recommended approval.

The proposed $2.3 billion project is to be constructed on the former Best Products Co., Inc. site off of I-95 and E. Parham Road.

Highlights of the project include a 17,000-seat arena, extensive parks and a private, mixed-use ‘eco-district’ development.

Aerials of the current plot of land proposed for redevelopment. (Photo: Henrico County)

The next step for the project is in the hands of the Board of Supervisors to hold a public hearing and consider the rezoning that was approved by the planning commission. That meeting is slated to be in October.

Last month, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm visited the project site and said GreenCity is a benchmark “poster-child of what kind of world we can create” pertaining to sustainable living.

According to Anthony Romanello of the Henrico Economic Development Authority, once rezoning is approved, the County, EDA and GreenCity principals will finalize a master development agreement. After that, a ‘Community Development Authority’ will be formed.

GreenCity will also then purchase the former Best Products HQ site from the EDA.

The project’s main piece is the 17,000-seat arena which is a “key component and driver of the GreenCity vision,” said Romanello.

“The arena is the centerpiece of the GreenCity eco-district and with 17,000 seats will be the largest in Virginia and a signature venue for concerts, sports, and other events,” he added.

According to Henrico County, the project is under 100% private financing and ownership.

HQ renderings of the new ‘Green City’ project. (Photo: Henrico County)