HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Still looking for ways to protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19? The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) want to help.

RHHD is offering residents free at-home COVID-19 tests and N95 masks on Dec. 14. Those who are interested in the giveaway will have two hours to pick up the items at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, located at 1440 North Laburnum Ave, starting at 8 a.m.

No appointment is necessary for this event. More information is available here.