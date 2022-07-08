RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond-Henrico Health District says they’re prepared to deal with Monkeypox in central Virginia, as the number of confirmed cases in the commonwealth slowly increases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first case of monkeypox in Virginia on Friday, May 27. The patient is a resident of northern Virginia who had recently traveled to a county in which monkeypox “is known to occur.”

About a month after the first case in Virginia was confirmed, the Virginia Department of Health announced more presumptive cases, bringing the total to eight.

According to RHHD Health Director Dr. Melissa Viray, there are currently 19 cases that are either presumed or confirmed in Virginia, none of which are in the central region. Viray said that even though many of the cases so far have been in gay men, people of any gender identity or sexual orientation can catch the virus through close contact with someone who’s infected.

“We have not yet seen cases or transmission here in central Virginia, but we’re ready for it,” said Dr. Viray during a press conference on Thursday, July 6. “We’ve already been investigating several suspect cases, VDH at the state level is investigating any suspect cases and facilitating laboratory testing at the Virginia state lab.”

Viray also said the state will facilitate access to care for people confirmed to have the virus and is already conducting contact tracing for people who are known to have been exposed.