HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — From finding money hidden in crutches to a gun stuffed in peanut butter, TSA agents across the country have had an interesting year.

After looking over TSA’s annual ranking of the top 10 most unusual methods people have used to attempt to smuggle prohibited — or even illegal — objects past security checkpoints, TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein voiced what is likely running through many people’s minds.

“I don’t know what people are doing,” Farbstein exclaimed.

Richmond International Airport earned a top five slot on the list this year after a man was caught with a knife lodged in the “guts” of his laptop.

On Nov. 11, a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer who was working at a checkpoint X-ray machine at the Richmond International Airport saw what appeared to be a knife inside a traveler’s carry-on bag. The bag was searched, but officers could not find a knife. Each item in the bag was then separated and taken through the machine again.

“The laptop triggered an alarm for a knife,” Farbstein said. “Well they’re looking at the laptop like, ‘where’s the knife.'”

TSA officers disassembled the laptop and found a double-edged knife that had been concealed inside the computer. The individual had taped the knife in the laptop’s inner-workings, but was able to continue his travels after the knife was confiscated.

“Once the threat item was removed, he was good to go,” Farbstein said.

Incidents like this, when a traveler attempts to bring a prohibited object past airport security, don’t always end so calmly. The aftermath depends on various factors like circumstances, type of weapon and the individual’s handling of the situation.

“Sometimes it’s illegal, like a gun in a chicken,” Farbstein started. “Sometimes it’s just prohibited like a knife in a laptop, like we saw at Richmond. And sometimes you don’t need to conceal it at all — like money in some crutches.”

Farbstein explained how in cases like the aforementioned “money in crutches” — which was also featured on TSA’s list this year and was discovered at the El Paso International Airport in Texas — the person bringing it technically did not do anything illegal, but hiding a permitted object in another permitted object can make that individual look very suspicious.

Many instances on TSA’s list involved firearms, like an incident in New York where agents caught a person who had attempted to smuggle a deconstructed gun inside of two jars of peanut butter. Farbstein urged travelers to remember that guns can fly as long as they’re properly stored, announced, and checked in. They are not permitted in carry-on bags.

“There’s a proper way to travel with items,” Farbstein said. “If you want to travel with your knife, no need to try to conceal it in your laptop. Just pack it in your checked bag.”

For a complete list of legal, illegal, and prohibited items, visit the TSA’s “What Can I Bring” guide online.

