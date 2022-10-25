HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Children in Henrico County can now roll up their sleeves closer to home for a COVID-19 booster shot.

After a week of waiting, the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) started having its pediatric booster clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Children ages 5 and older can now get their COVID bivalent booster for more protection against the virus. RHHD deputy director Dr. Melissa Viray is happy the wait is over.

“We’re really excited to offer new the COVID bivalent booster for our youngest folks, our 5 to 11 year olds,” Viray said.

Now, when children get their flu shot, they can also get their COVID-19 booster shot. Although it didn’t take long for RHHD to get the clinics up and running, Viray said it was a bit of a process.

“We announced it a week ago, when it was first authorized, and we had to receive it and had to inventory it and roll it into our planning, and into our scheduling and all of those things. Pre-planning just took a long time even though we knew it was coming,” she said.

RHHD is planning on offering pediatric clinics for as long as they’re needed. Children ages 5 and older will be able to receive a Pfizer vaccine, while children ages 6 and up can get a Moderna shot.

“As we’re rolling into the cold weather, we’re all going to be indoors a little bit closer together. That tends to be when the viruses tend to spike a little bit. This is a great time to make sure you’re protected as we’re rolling into the holiday season,” Viray explained.

Parents interested in getting their children the booster shot can make an appointment online or do a walk-in at the pediatric clinics.

The boosters must be administered at least two months since their child’s last COVID-19 vaccine.