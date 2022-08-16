RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond Area Bicycle Association is planning a memorial ride Thursday for the cyclist who was killed on Saturday by an impaired driver and for her companion who is hospitalized with serious injuries.

The Jonah Holland Memorial Ride and Recovery Ride for Natalie Rainer will take place on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. and begin at Crump Park, located at 3400 Mountain Road. The ride is intended to bring cyclists together to do what they love in tribute to Carla “Jonah” Holland, who was killed by an impaired driver on Saturday, and Natalie Rainer, Holland’s fellow cyclist who is hospitalized and in critical condition.

“She was a dear friend,” Jon Beckenstein, a member of the Richmond Area Bicycle Association, said about Holland. “We are all so shaken by her death and Natalie’s injuries. [This is] tragic on so many levels.”

Organizer Joshua Silverman posted to the Richmond Area Bicycle Association’s Facebook group that the purpose of the ride is “to remember and honor Jonah, to wish Natalie a full and speedy recovery, and to make a statement by our presence against drunk driving and other reckless behavior that puts us all at risk.”

The route Thursday will start with a very slow “mile of silence” before spreading out on the 21-mile ride so the group doesn’t obstruct traffic too long, according to Silverman.

Directions say cyclists who drive to the start can park and gather in the large parking lot at the bottom of the field. Other parking lots in Crump Park and Glen Allen Elementary School can also be used for overflow parking.

Silverman encourages cyclists who attend to make sure they have fully charged front and rear lights and wear a helmet. Sunset is at 8 p.m.