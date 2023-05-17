HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Cyclists from across the Richmond area gathered to honor the lives lost or forever changed in car crashes during a “ride of silence” on Wednesday.

One of those honored was 49-year-old Jonah Holland, a cyclist who was hit and killed by an impaired driver on the morning of August 13, 2022 on Osbourne Turnpike in Henrico County.

Holland was hit by 18-year-old Jeffrey Brooks, who admitted to drinking and taking edibles before getting behind the wheel that morning. He is set to appear in court on Aug. 29.

Holland was riding with Natalie Rainer, who was also hit by Brooks and suffered serious injuries. But Rainer was back on her bike on Wednesday for the over 10 mile ride to honor the life of Holland.

Credit: 8News

“She loved riding a bike. She loved swimming in the river. She was brave, she was outspoken, and she loved people,” Rainer said. “So, as we remember her today, I think just remembering her with big smiles on our faces.”

As Rainer and others cycled to the site of the crash, they hoped that the ride of silence would bring attention to the need for more accessible and bike-friendly roads.

The riders also installed a “ghost bike” on Osborne Turnpike — a bike that was painted white and chained to a tree by the road. Cyclists are hoping that every car that passes by and sees the bike will be reminded of Holland and that they need to keep themselves and others safe on the roads.

Credit: 8News

“The ghost bike will be a reminder to all road users that we need to pay attention to what we’re doing out there on the road and that our choices affect other people,” Rainer said.

Henrico Board of Supervisors member Tyrone Nelson was also in attendance on Wednesday. He says the county is working to improve safety conditions for both cyclists and pedestrians.

Nelson himself was charged and issued a summons for failing to move over when he hit a cyclist with his car on the 6500 block of Osborne Turnpike in February. The cyclist in this crash suffered minor injuries.