RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One bakery is expanding to Henrico after serving the Richmond community for seven years.

Whisk is a bakery located in Richmond that has been in operation for the past seven years. This French-style bakery is known for making their products from scratch and using local ingredients. Owner Billy Bryan said that the bakery prioritizes supporting small businesses and serving the community.

“Being a part of this community and having been here for a pretty good time, you know, we find that it’s very important to look after our community, be a vital part of it, be active in it, and try to help the others that you know as we can,” Bryan said.

In the spirit of celebrating the arts, they named their summer croissants after the leadership from the Virginia Repertory Theatre. Customers can now purchase the Desiree, the Tod and the Rick. Whisk is donating a portion of all sales to support children and community outreach programming at the theater.

The entrance of Whisk Bakery in Richmond. Photo credit: Rolynn Wilson / 8News

On Tuesday, they announced that they will be expanding to the West End, in Henrico County, to serve another local community. They plan to open their second location at 8308 Staples Mill Road, near the intersection of Staples Mill and Hermitage Roads.

Customers will be able to enjoy all of their specialty favorites at this location in addition to new menu items, such as sandwiches, salads and market items, including their freezer-to-oven pastries.

The new location is expected to open on labor day weekend and will have extended business hours.

More information can be found on their website and Facebook page.