HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police received a call from a woman who said her car had been stolen three days earlier after she accidentally dropped her keys in the grass in late May.

According to police, she parked her car in the 3900 block of Pilots Lane at around 8 p.m. on May 31. Surveillance video shows a man walk to the car, unlock it and get in before driving away at about 1:45 a.m. on May 29.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip through P3 Tips. Both methods are anonymous and anyone who provides information can receive a cash reward up to $1,000.