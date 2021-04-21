Richmond father killed at Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man was shot and killed on Tuesday in Henrico’s East End. Henrico Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible. A spokesperson says details are very limited, but no arrests have been made and the suspect remains on the loose.

Caron Wilkins, a 38-year-old Richmond resident, was murdered on Tuesday evening at an apartment complex. 8News spoke with a family member who believes the incident was random and can’t comprehend that Wilkins is gone, leaving his daughter without a father.

Just before 5 p.m. on April 20, officers were called to Colonial Apartments for a firearm violation. When officers arrived they found Wilkins shot, lying on the sidewalk, on Knights Manor Court.

Tabari Winston, Wilkins’ cousin, is reliving the moment he received the dreaded phone call.

“I got a call that said your cousin got shot and he’s on the ground right now,” Winston told 8News. “They said he was being lifted in an ambulance and also they didn’t know if he was breathing or not.”

Wilkins was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

“I cry a lot,” Winston shared. “It’s a tragic situation that I wasn’t expecting to get.”

Winston says he is taking the news hard because he and his cousin had an unbreakable bond and had grown even closer over the past few years. He is sharing more about his life and opening up about his cousin’s struggles.

“He was very free spirit. He’d give you the shirt off his back. He was a loyal person, but lived a rough life. He battled addiction and he was fighting to be a better person,” Winston told 8News.

Turning his life around for his 7-year-old daughter, Winston says Wilkins was visiting his daughter in that apartment complex when he was killed. Winston believes the shooting stemmed from some sort of altercation in the parking lot, adding he’s tired of the gun violence.

“I be scared to walk out my door sometimes, especially when it gets too dark,” said Winston. “On top of COVID-19, you have to worry about walking out your door and getting shot.”

Winston and Wilkins’ loved ones are asking the person who pulled the trigger to turn themselves in to police.

“Don’t nobody deserve to die like that,” Winston shared. “I love him, he knows I loved him and I’ll continue to say his name.”

Family and friends gathered Wednesday afternoon for a balloon release at Colonial apartments to keep Caron Wilkins’ name alive.

If you know anything about the shooting, live in the complex, or were outside at the time you’re asked to call Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.