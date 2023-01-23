HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A section of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike is closed after a power pole caught fire Monday morning.

Henrico Police said the Dominion power pole caught fire at Richmond-Henrico Turnpike at Meriwether Avenue.

The fire has since been extinguished, but as a result, Richmond-Henrico Turnpike is closed between Meriwether Avenue and Pulaski Avenue. Traffic is being diverted through neighborhoods.

Drivers in the area are advised to avoid using Richmond-Henrico Turnpike if possible.

It is currently unknown when the section of the road will be reopened.