HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A section of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike is closed after a power pole caught fire Monday morning.
Henrico Police said the Dominion power pole caught fire at Richmond-Henrico Turnpike at Meriwether Avenue.
The fire has since been extinguished, but as a result, Richmond-Henrico Turnpike is closed between Meriwether Avenue and Pulaski Avenue. Traffic is being diverted through neighborhoods.
Drivers in the area are advised to avoid using Richmond-Henrico Turnpike if possible.
It is currently unknown when the section of the road will be reopened.