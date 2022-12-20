HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents at Richmond International Airport stopped two different travelers from bringing loaded guns through security this past weekend, officially breaking the record for the highest number of guns found by security at the airport in one year.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, TSA agents at Richmond International Airport caught two different people who had brought loaded guns through security checkpoints. The first person was a Midlothian man who had packed a .22 caliber handgun and two gun magazines, each loaded with 10 bullets. The second person was a Mechanicsville woman with a 9mm handgun loaded with 11 bullets, including one in the chamber.

This handgun was detected by TSA officers in the carry-on bag of a Midlothian, Va. man at Richmond International Airport on Dec. 18. Courtesy: Richmond International Airport TSA. This handgun was detected by TSA officers in the carry-on bag of a Mechanicsville, Va. woman at Richmond International Airport on Sunday, Dec. 18. Courtesy: Richmond International Airport TSA.

The incidents were not related, according to the TSA. However, both individuals claimed that they forgot that they had brought their loaded guns with them. In both cases, the individuals were charged and released on summonses, and the guns and ammunition were confiscated by police.

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality, so travelers should always check rules ahead of time before traveling with guns. The TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

These two incidents mark the 22nd and 23rd guns found by Richmond International Airport TSA this year, setting a new record for the number of firearms stopped at the airport’s security checkpoints in one year. Previously, 2020 held this record, with 22 guns found that year according to Richmond TSA.

Nationwide, TSA is on track to detect approximately 6,600 firearms at security checkpoints by the end of 2022, which will also be a new record.