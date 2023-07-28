HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond International Airport (RIC) is hosting a job fair next week, allowing attendees to learn about a variety of job opportunities within the air travel space.
The event is happening at the Ivor Massey Administration Building — located at 5707 Huntsman Rd. — from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2.
Multiple organizations will be in attendance, including representatives from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Piedmont Airlines.
Full-time and part-time job offerings will be available. Those interested are asked to bring several copies of their resume and be able to pass a background check.
RIC’s owner and operator, the Capital Region Airport Commission, is specifically hiring for the following positions:
- Information Technology
- Human Resources Coordinator
- Business Diversity Compliance Coordinator
- Baggage Handling System Mechanic
- Bag Jam Clearer
- Custodian
- Ground Maintenance I
- Electrician
- Firefighter
There will be parking available at the Ivor Massey Administration Building, as well as shuttle services through the Airport to and from the GRTC Route 7A/7B.
For more information, visit the RIC’s website.