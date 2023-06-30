HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man has been arrested and charged in the May 19 shooting death of a 21-year-old Richmond woman in the East Highland Park neighborhood of Henrico County.

According to the Henrico County Police Division, 22-year-old Brian Keith Kelly of Richmond was arrested on Thursday, June 29, and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of 21-year-old Diamond Renee’ Cox of Richmond.

On May 19, officers responded to an apartment complex on the 3400 block of Howard Road in East Highland Park for a report of a shooting.

When the officers got there, they found Cox, who was on the ground outside of an apartment building. Cox was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Virginia State Police and the Richmond Police Department both assisted in the arrest of Kelly, who has been charged with second-degree murder, using a firearm while committing a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Det. Noah of Henrico Police at 804-501-5581.