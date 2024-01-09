HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a New Year’s night shooting that left one woman dead and another in critical condition.

According to the Henrico County Police Division, 33-year-old Rajahn Altariq Heath, of the Richmond area was identified as a suspect during the division’s investigation.

The morning of Tuesday, Jan. 9, Heath was arraigned in Essex County, New Jersey. He is being held on an “Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution” warrant and is currently awaiting extradition to Henrico County.

Heath has been charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, as well as two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The shooting, which occurred just before midnight on Jan. 1 at the 2000 block of Montbrook Lane, resulted in the death of 34-year-old Shante Jones, of Henrico County. The other victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Detective Lozak with the Henrico County Police Division, who can be reached at 804-501-5000.