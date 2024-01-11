HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man was found guilty of three felonies connected to the murder of 38-year-old Ronnie Sneed, of Henrico, at a motel shooting on Nov. 15, 2022.

In a court hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 10, a jury of 12 Henrico citizens found Cornelius Lamont Carrington guilty of first-degree murder of Sneed, the use of a firearm in that murder and conspiring with another to commit murder.

The verdict comes after Cornelius Carrington and 40-year-old Jerome Dominick Carrington were arrested on Nov. 30, 2022, in relation to Sneed’s death and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm while committing a felony.

On Nov. 15, 2022, Henrico County Police officers responded to the 5500 block of Williamsburg Road at 4:40 a.m. for a report of a firearm violation. When they arrived on the scene, officers found Sneed unresponsive near a stairwell at All Day Inn near Richmond International Airport with an apparent gunshot wound.

The Henrico County Police Department said witnesses saw several people running away from the scene. When first responders arrived, they attempted to save Sneed’s life, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Shannon Taylor, Henrico’s Commonwealth’s Attorney, the case was based on circumstantial evidence where the attorneys methodically presented a scenario to the jury where there can be no other conclusion than Cornelius’ role in the murder.

Cornelius’ sentencing has been set for April 19, 2024. The co-conspirator Jerome’s trial date to address his charges is scheduled for March 28, 2024.

According to Taylor, the office expects Cornelius to face a severe sentence with such felony convictions.