HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man is recovering after being injured in a hit-and-run last week.

On Friday, Oct. 6, David Baumann was on his motorcycle near the intersection of W. Broad Street and Glenside Drive when a car hit him and fled the scene.

Officers with Henrico County Police Division responded to a reported traffic crash at approximately 10:09 p.m. and were able to locate Baumann with apparent injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

Baumann in a sling following the hit-and-run incident on Oct. 5.

One week later, Baumann was trying his best to stay optimistic despite his arm in a sling and road rash covering his elbows. He told 8News he has 5 broken ribs and a broken collar bone and recovering the past week has been difficult.

“I hit my head pretty hard. I have a very good helmet. Always buy a good helmet,” Baumann said.

He says can only briefly recall what happened that night.

“Basically, a driver came up behind me and put his bumper right up to the back tire to my bike and I bailed off my bike [and] tumbled four times,” Baumann said. “That’s about all I remember.”

His wife, Ariel Whitehead, wasn’t expecting to get a call that her husband was in an accident.

“It’s so scary, because it could have been so much worse. And for him to tell me that it took for people to watch him move off his motorcycle to stop. That’s just it hurts so much that nobody cared about him at that moment,” Whitehead said.

The couple is wondering who could have done this while also sharing this message urging drivers to be more cautious of motorcyclists on the road.

“Look both ways — twice before driving in your vehicle. Take your time. We do this because we enjoy it,” Baumann said. “I’ll probably get back on my bike.”

The couple has asked anyone with any information about this incident to come forward and contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.