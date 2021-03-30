Richmond Strikers to hold ‘Celebration of Life’ for Lucia Bremer

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As the community continues to grapple with the sudden loss of Lucia Bremer, her former soccer team plans to hold a ‘Celebration of Life’ to remember her.

The Richmond Strikers are inviting the community to stop by Strikers Park in Henrico throughout the day to honor Bremer as a player, teammate and friend.

“Soccer is family. As a family, teammates, coaches and parents experience triumphs and heartaches together,” the Strikers wrote in a post. “Lucia Bremer, her parents and her siblings are part of our Strikers family and their heartache is felt by our whole community. We grieve together and we rally around one another.”

Bremer was the center midfielder for the 2007 elite, a position that came naturally for her, according to the Strikers. They remember her as the “heart” and “soul” of their program, and say she “loved her teammates and coaches and pushed her teammates to reach their full potential.”

They also describe Bremer’s laugh as “infectious,” and say she was the first person to extend a helping hand after someone got knocked down.

On Friday afternoon, Bremer was gunned down and killed in the Hickoryridge Road in Henrico’s West End. Since then, tributes have poured in for the 8th grader as the community continues to rally together to get through this loss.

Tonight, the Strikers say they will leave their field lights on in Bremer’s honor.

Lucia means “light,” they wrote. “While Lucia is gone, her light will shine through all who knew her.”

Striker Park is located at 4801 Pouncey Tract Road.