Ringo Starr is performing at VACU Live at the Richmond Raceway on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A former Beatle is performing at the Richmond Raceway tomorrow night — and is bringing a seasoned group of musicians with him.

Ringo Starr is touring North America, and his next stop is Virginia Credit Union Live! at the Richmond Raceway on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Doors are scheduled to open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets can be found here.

Accompanying Ringo is his All-Star Band, made up of some experienced performers, including Colin Hay of Men at Work and Steve Lukather of Toto.

The show was originally scheduled for June 21 but had to be rescheduled. Tickets for the original show will still be valid Tuesday night.