HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police closed a section of road and railroad tracks after a pedestrian was struck by a train and killed in Henrico County.

Shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, officers were called to the railroad tracks on Hungary Road between Old Staples Mill Road and Oakview Avenue for a reported accident.

Upon their arrival, officers learned that an adult male pedestrian had been struck by a train. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road has been closed and it is expected to remain so for some time, according to police. The train remains stopped on the tracks at this time. Citizens are encouraged to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

Henrico County Police Division is continuing to investigate the incident, in conjunction with CSX Police. There is no further information available at this time.

