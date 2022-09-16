There is a road closure on Pemberton Road on Friday, Sept. 16 due to a nearby house fire. Credit: Henrico Police

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There is currently a road closure on Pemberton Road in Henrico as a result of a house fire.

At 7:33 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, Henrico first responders reported to a house fire on Fort King Road.

There is currently a road closure along Pemberton Road between Three Chopt Road and Boardman Lane as a result of this fire. The road will remain closed for one to two hours. Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes during this time.

