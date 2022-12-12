HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is searching for a road rage suspect who reportedly shot at another driver from a stolen vehicle in the Tuckahoe area of the county.

At 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, officers were called to the area of Parham Road and September Drive for a reported shooting.

According to police, an emergency communications call from the victim claimed that they had been shot at by someone driving beside them while they were both heading north on Parham Road. Police said that after the reported shooting, the suspect’s vehicle –described as a Maroon Ford Fusion — continued northbound toward Patterson Avenue.

The victim was unharmed during the incident and was able to pull over to the side of the road until police arrived. During a search of the area, officers found a Ford Fusion matching the suspect vehicle’s description in the 8500 block of Patterson Avenue. Police later determined the vehicle to have been stolen.

North Parham Road and September Drive in Henrico County

Officers continued to search the area but were unable to locate the suspect. Henrico County Police Division is continuing to investigate and describe the suspect as a white male.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000.