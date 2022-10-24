HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The 3rd annual Robin’s walk was held in Henrico as part of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Henrico resident Robin Williams was first diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2020. Williams, who is legally blind, originally had to deal with her diagnosis and treatment without her family due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, her community rallied around her and in October 2020, she held her first walk.

(Photo: Brad Vassar, 8News)

Friends and family gathered and walked in fellowship, enjoying games, food and music. The following year, the event grew, offering educational materials and discussions on screening options.

The walk was held at Osborne Park on Sunday, Oct. 23, from 1 to 5 p.m.

(Photo: Brad Vassar, 8News)

This year’s walk raised money to provide VCU Massey Cancer Center patients with transportation, utility bill assistance and other daily needs.