Roof collapses at Fat Boy's Bar and Grill in Sandston Henrico County by: Emma North Posted: Oct 14, 2021 / 03:34 PM EDT / Updated: Oct 14, 2021 / 03:34 PM EDT

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Fire Department responded to a partial roof collapse at Fat Boy's Bar and Grill on Williamsburg Road on Thursday afternoon.