HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The roof of a house in Henrico County’s East End went up in flames Friday morning.

Crews received the call for the fire just before 7 a.m. in the 4700 block of E. Caryhurst Road. Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the roof of the single-family home.

Firefighters were able to quickly control the heavy fire in the attic. No injuries were reported.

The Henrico Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.