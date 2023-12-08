HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Have you seen these chickens?

A pair of runaway hens were spotted inside a parking garage at Richmond International Airport on Thursday, Dec. 7. Presumably, they were trying to leave the country.

A photo sent in by an 8News employee’s mom shows one of the chickens attempting to allegedly commandeer a vehicle as part of the escape. We can’t confirm the chicken’s intentions, but one can only assume that it was up to no good.

“It was a beautiful chicken. I have no idea where she came from. She looked so content,” Angela Thrasher said. “If anyone is missing their chicken, she is in the south garage at Richmond International Airport.”

Photo by Angie Thrasher/8News mom

“It’s true. Two chickens were spotted in the South Garage,” said a spokesperson for the airport early Friday morning. “No cluckdates, but I know we were trying to capture and remove them yesterday.”

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, officials reported that one of the chickens had been appre-hen-ded overnight. The other remains uncaged.