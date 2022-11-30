HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Sandston Branch Library, the longest-serving location of the Henrico County Public Library, celebrated its grand reopening on Wednesday, Nov. 30, after undergoing an extensive renovation that featured improvements throughout its entire site.

Festivities began at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by speeches from Varina District Supervisor Tyrone E. Nelson and County Manager John A. Vithoulkas. Guests then enjoyed refreshments and got a chance to participate in various family-friendly activities, such as Lego building and arts and crafts.

According to a release from Henrico County, the ‘refresh’ at Sandston Branch Library, which had been closed since the project began in September, resulted in more than $411,000 in improvements, including the installation of modern shelving to facilitate browsing and book display, upgraded audio-video equipment in the meeting room, new carpeting and paint throughout the building, as well as new eco-friendly landscaping and resurfaced parking lots.

“Neighborhood libraries strengthen communities and families with connection, reading and enjoyment,” Library Director Barbara Weedman said in the county’s release.

While the renovation project is now complete, future additions are still to come. The library will be adding a computer and play station specifically designed for caregivers visiting the space to do work while accompanied by small children.

The library resumed normal operating hours on Thursday following the reopening celebration. Check out some photos from the event below.

Sandston Branch Library celebrated its reopening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and other family-friendly activities. Photo: Timothy Corley / 8News.