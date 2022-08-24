HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Library’s Sandston Branch is getting a fresh look.

Starting Sept. 12, the library at 23 East Williamsburg Road will be closed for updates.

During the closure, Henrico County Public Library is encouraging visitors to use the nearby Varina or Fairfield libraries.

If you want to keep abreast of the latest on the construction at the Sandston branch, updates will be posted on blog posts on the branches’ website and on social media channels for details about a reopening celebration.

Patrons of the library can expect:

Modern and accessible A-frame shelving to facilitate browsing and face-out book display

Upgraded A/V equipment in the meeting room

New carpeting and fresh paint throughout all areas of the library

New eco-friendly landscaping and planting

Henrico’s Mobile Library Service will also conduct visits to the Sandston library parking lot on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Book return drop boxes will remain open outside the library during the closure.

Anyone who requires any additional accommodation to receive library books or services should contact the library at 804-501-1991.