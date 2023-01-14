HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The library is the perfect place for work or play, and now caregivers of young children visiting Sandston Library in Henrico County can do both at the same time.

The library revealed a a brand-new Work and Play station this week. The station, which is available in the Children’s department, offers a workspace attached to an enclosed and padded play area. This way, caregivers can get some work done while keeping an eye on their little ones. Children using the station can also play with interactive games or literacy activities offered by the library.

Credit: Henrico County Public Library

The new station is one of many recent changes to the library. In September 2022, the Sandston Refresh project began, equipping the location with updated shelving and equipment, new carpeting, paint and landscaping and a resurfaced parking lot.

You can visit Sandston library at 23 E. Williamsburg Road in Sandston. For library hours and more program information, visit them online.