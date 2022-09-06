HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Sandston Branch of the Henrico County Public Library is closing temporarily in order to make over $327,000 in upgrades and improvements.

According to a release from the Henrico County Government, the Sandston Branch, the county’s longest serving library branch, will be closing from Sept. 14 to November for “extensive improvements” including new carpets and paint, as well as new audio-video equipment in common areas.

“However you experience the library, from browsing books to attending programs or even just relaxing, reading and enjoying the bright new features, this project will be a great addition to the Sandston community,” Henrico County Public Library Director Barbara F. Weedman said. “We look forward to the reopening celebration!”

During the closure, residents of northeastern Henrico are encouraged to visit the libraries in Varina and Fairfield, which got their own renovations in 2016 and 2019 respectively. The Mobile Library Service will also be in the Sandston library parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday during the closure and the exterior book return drop boxes will remain available for use.

The Sandston Branch was originally the site of the first public library in Henrico County, which was opened in 1923 and operated by the Sandston Women’s Club. The current Sandston library building opened in 1980 and was renovated in 1997 and 2003.

More information about the renovation project can be found here.