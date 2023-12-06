HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents and visitors throughout Henrico County will be brought holiday cheer by Santa and his elves during the Henrico Holiday Express Tour.

The tour kicked off Tuesday, Dec. 4 in the Brookland and Fairfield districts and will continue during the evening on Wednesday, Dec. 5 in the Varina District to then conclude on Thursday, Dec, 6 in the Three Chopt and Tuckahoe districts.

Each night, county officials said the tour starts at 5 p.m. at a Henrico County Public Library location, pauses at several Henrico County Public Schools and finishes around 7:30 p.m. at a community building with activities and opportunities to visit with Santa.

Residents can follow the tour’s path live using the Santa Tracker. Officials say to look for the sleigh making its way along the map.