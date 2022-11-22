When choosing business casual footwear, consider shoes that slip on and off easily while retaining a classy look.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Saxon Shoes at the Short Pump Town Center is partnering with local nonprofits to provide shoes to those in need this holiday season.

Those who wish to donate footwear may do so at the Saxon Shoes store, located at 11800 West Broad Street in Henrico County. Saxon Shoes will distribute the donations to local organizations like the Salvation Army, Goodwill and others.

The campaign runs until Christmas Eve. For more information or to register your business or school for a coordinated collection effort, visit here.