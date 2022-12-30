HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is warning residents about a recent scam across the county involving contractors that are trying to defraud victims in the community.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Friday, Dec. 30, Henrico Police asked residents to turn down individuals or groups who are soliciting for home improvement and repair work. The construction scam entails contractors agreeing to perform work and demanding half the money upfront, and then not completing or, in some cases, never starting the work, according to Henrico Police.

Residents who believe that they — or someone they know — may have fallen victim to the scam are asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

Authorities say the scam is a criminal violation under Virginia Code 18.2-178, which defines the offense of obtaining money by false pretense. Residents can also visit the Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation’s online database of licensed contractors to verify information from potential workers.