HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One elementary school in Henrico County will be learning from home today after technical difficulties at the school caused by recent high temperatures resulted in the air conditioning failing.

Thursday, Sept. 7 will be a remote learning day for students and a telework day for teachers. No in-person classes will be held in the building.

Gayton Elementary School announced school would be asynchronous, allowing students to work at their own pace throughout the day. It was planned for teachers to send instructional information beginning at 8 a.m. and would be available to support students via email or in Schoology between 8 and 10 a.m.

The school cafeteria will provide grab-and-go breakfast for children between 8 and 9 a.m.

“We will continue to monitor temperatures in classrooms and common areas,” a letter from the school principal, Kirk Eggleston, read. “Spot chillers with the ability to cool our entire building are being installed as a backup for when students return.”

Eggleston said an email updating the school community on the status of the air conditioning would be sent no later than 2 p.m. Thursday.