HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Several students at Highland Springs High School had to be treated after a school resource officer used pepper spray to quell a fight that was taking place at the school.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, officers and crews from the Henrico County Fire Department were called to Highland Springs High School just after 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 after a fight was reported by a school resource officer.

When they got to the school, the officers were told that an altercation between a handful of students escalated into a large fight, during which a school resource officer used mace, or pepper spray, on students in order to quell the situation.

Several students were treated at the scene, while others left school. Henrico Fire crews took two students to the hospital for treatment. One school resource officer was assaulted and reported minor injuries.

Henrico Police are investigating this incident and say there is no threat to the community at this time.