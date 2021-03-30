School students, staff remember slain Henrico teen during candlelight vigil

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Classmates and teachers of Lucia Bremer remembered the Henrico schools eighth grader Tuesday night outside Quioccasin Middle School, memorializing the young life.

Roughly three hundred people turned out to a student-organized candlelight vigil where flowers adorned the athletic field fence, spelling out the 13-year-old’s name.

“She made a tremendous impact on my life,” one teacher said, while a student continued with “she was flawless, she was beautiful, she was so strong, she was just amazing.”

A source close to the families involved told 8News Bremer and a female friend were walking along a path off of Hickory Ridge Road Friday afternoon when a male approached them, he was pushed back by Bremer’s friend before shots rang out.

The 14-year-old suspect was arraigned in juvenile court Monday on charges including second-degree murder.

Tuesday, candles flickered around a crescent of teary eyed students and educators who remembered a bright, friendly personality.

“She touched so many hearts, made everyone else better,” one student said.

“When I was teaching and there were crickets in the room, and no one was responding, I knew Lucia would have something to say,” Bremer’s sixth grade English teacher, Misty Bright, said.

Middle School Principal Melanie Phipps shared a message, she says, came from Lucia’s mother, saying she was “very appreciative that students took the lead on this…” “…she also said ‘it’s like a big party that I don’t want to be invited to,’ and I think that speaks volumes that we are here to celebrate her daughter Lucia.”

The juvenile suspect is due back in court on May 4.

While Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said the law allows her office to charge him as an adult, that determination has not yet been made.