HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Five sculptures created by an artist whose art has been on display around the world are on display at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Henrico.

Kate Raudenbush, a New York-based sculptor whose work has been featured at the Smithsonian Museum in Washington, D.C., as well as museums and festivals in Canada, Mexico, Chile and Korea, has created five sculptures as part of a series called Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Sculpture.

According to Lewis Ginter’s website, the sculptures are designed to be “in dialogue” with the botanical garden’s landscape and will be on display until October 29.

The series was made in collaboration between Raudenbush and poet Sha Michele, who met while part of the Burning Man community in 2000. Each sculpture is accompanied by a poem written by Michele.

The sculptures are made from steel and bronze, and with heights of up to 17 feet, most are able to be viewed from inside by guests.

After dark, the sculptures will be lit from the inside, offering “multi-sensory experiences inviting further exploration.” Lewis Ginter will be open until 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday while the sculptures are in place.

More information about the series, as well as information on how to get tickets, can be found on Lewis Ginter’s website.